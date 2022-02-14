Don't you think it was generous of Aamir Khan to shift LSC's release for Kabir Khan and Rohit Shetty?

Right when Maharashtra's Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced the opening of theatres in the state, we saw a number of release announcements. From Akshay Kumar's 'Sooryavanshi', to Ranveer Singh's '83' to Ranbir Kapoor's 'Shamshera' among others.

One of the announcements was that Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor starrer 'Laal Singh Chaddha' will now release on 14th February 2022 instead of Christmas 2021. The latter is usually reserved for Aamir's releases. But this time he decided to shift the release date for other people in the industry, which is a rare thing in Bollywood. According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, Aamir decided to make way for other releases like Kabir Khan's 83, Jersey and 'Cirkus.'

Isn't that a generous thing what Aamir did? Because fights for release dates have been a norm in the industry, like when Jab Tak Hai Jaan and Son of Sardaar were released or when Lagaan and Gadar were released on the same day.