Don't you think it's a bad idea to make two different films, Captain India-Operation Yemen with the same story at the same time?

Kartik Aaryan starrer Captain India directed by Hansal Mehta, and produced by Harman Baweja and Ronnie Screwvala.and Subhash Kale's Operation Yemen are made on the same episode and hence their storyline is almost the same which is based on Operation Raahat, a 2015 operation wherein the Indian Armed Forces under the leadership of General V K Singh evacuated Indian and foreign citizens from Yemen during the Yemeni crisis.

Subhash Kale had earlier even accused the makers of Captain India of plagiarism but now the matter is all sorted and both the filmmakers are working on their films respectively.

However, don't you think it's a bad idea to make two different films, Captain India and Operation Yemen with the same story at the same time? I think it will definitely hamper the other film's success.