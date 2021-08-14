Don't you think Johnny Lever would be great as a villain?

Johny Lever turns sixty-four today. The legendary actor has played dozens of comic roles in so many Bollywood films it's almost unbelievable. After doing stand-up shows while working at Hindustan Lever (because of which he got his surname), Johnny got his Bollywood break with 'Dard Ka Rishta' in 1982.





After that, there was no looking back for him and he went on to act in several successful films. His collaboration with Abbas Mustan especially helped his career. With films like Baazigar, Khiladi, etc, where he had a separate comic track that the audiences loved. Since the advent of OTT, several character actors have been experimenting with their roles like Pankaj Tripathi, Saurabh Shukla, and some others.





So I thought what if there is a show where Johnny Lever plays a negative role? The guy who is known to be funny plays a cold-blooded psychopath.





Do you want to see Johnny Lever experiment a little and play a villain?