Don't you think Kartik Aaryan actually benefitted from the Dostana 2 controversy?

Kartik Aaryan was all over the news around April when the news of him exiting Karan Johar-produced 'Dostana 2' broke. Karan even vowed to never work with Kartik and unfollowed him on social media. The actual reason still remains a mystery, while some blame Janhvi Kapoor's relationship with Kartik, others think it was Kartik's unprofessionalism that made Karan take such a hard step.

But it's been months and Kartik is still one of the most in-demand actors in Bollywood right now. He has a series of films under his kitty like 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', 'Dhamaaka', 'Freddy' and 'Captain India' among others. He recently charged 15 crores for a film with Sajid Nadiadwala.

It looks like Kartik actually benefitted from the Dostana 2 controversy. Since many thought that a rift with Karan, who is one of the most powerful in B'town, won't be good for his career. Not just the audience, many people within the industry empathize with him on that. What do you think?