Don't You Think Kartik Aaryan Has Been Getting A Lot Of Films Ever Since he was fired by Karan Johar?

Kartik Aaryan has recently been brought on board for a number of projects, and it wouldn't be incorrect to state that the actor is undoubtedly on a signing binge. Every other director seems to have made it a point to work with Karan Johar for one or more projects after being fired from Dostana 2 by the director.

According to reports, the actor would balance work between Freddy and the release of upcoming films. After these movies, he starts work on the Ekta Kapoor-produced Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo remake. Additionally, he has a project agreement with Hansal Mehta for Captain India and Nadiadwala Grandson Limited. He has also just agreed to star in a Rohit Shetty movie.

Do you believe that the actor signing so many deals with different directors is a major factor in his decision to leave Dharma Productions? Does Kartik Aaryan deserve the number of high-profile projects he is now receiving?