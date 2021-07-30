Don't You Think Kartik Aaryan Has Been Getting A Lot Of Films Since He Was Ousted From Dostana 2?

Kartik Aaryan has been roped in for multiple projects recently and it wouldn’t be wrong to say that the actor is definitely on a signing spree. After being dropped out from Karan Johar’s Dostana 2, it seems like every other filmmaker has made it a point to collaborate with him for one or the other project.

The actor will reportedly juggle work between Freddy and the completion of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Post these two films, he begins the remake of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, which is being produced by Ekta Kapoor. Meanwhile, he has also signed a Nadiadwala Grandson Limited project and Captain India with Hansal Mehta. Moreover, he is gearing up for the release of Dhamaka on Netflix.

Now, for the latest, the superstar has again been roped in by Ekta Kapoor and Shashanka Ghosh on an upcoming romantic thriller, Freddy. That sounds like a hell of a work year, doesn’t it? Do you think being dropped out of Dharma Productions is one of the big reasons behind the actor signing so many films with multiple filmmaker’s? Does Kartik Aaryan deserve the amount of big-name projects he’s getting as of now?