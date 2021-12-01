Don't you think Katrina- Vicky wedding is moreover a drama?

After so much rumour Katrina and Vicky finally decided to get married in the second week of December. But their wedding affair has become a drama moreover. On one side, they want a private, confidential wedding, and on the other side, they are leaking every detail from their wedding preparations.

From their wedding location to their wedding functions, from booking 48 hotels for guests in Ranthambore to spending Rs.1 Lakh on Henna, from not allowing mobile phones in their wedding to asking guests to sign a non-disclosure agreement, from booking suite worth 7 lakh for themselves to Salman Khan hosting their wedding reception, every information is out.

And I don't get it for what all this nonsense is about? I mean, who asks their guests to sign an agreement and who the hell ban mobile phones at a wedding? What is so private in their marriage?

Do you agree with me that Katrina and Vicky's marriage is an unnecessary publicity stunt?