Don't you think Kiara Advani should do more films like 'Guilty'?

Today is the birthday of Kiara Advani, a beautiful and talented actress. She has acted in several critically and commercially successful films like 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story', 'Kabir Singh' and 'Good Newwz.' However, her screen time in all these films is very limited. She is either playing the love interest of the hero or a weak girl.





Despite a short screen time, Kiara was able to do a pretty decent job. Her acting chops has really shinned in films like 'Lust Stories' and 'Guilty.' In both these films, she mesmerized the audiences with her acting. In the latter, she went through a physical transformation as well.





But it feels that she is back to square one with 'Shershaah' where she plays the love interest of Captain Vikram Batra (played by Siddharth Malhotra).





Do you agree that she is talented and should do better films?