It was recently announced that Meghna Gulzar's 'Sam Bahadur', which is a biopic on Sam Manekshaw (played by Vicky Kaushal), will feature Sanya Malhotra as his wife and Fatima Sana Sheikh as Indira Gandhi. Now we have seen Lara Dutta's amazing look and acting as Mrs. Gandhi in 'Bell Bottom'. So don't you feel she is a better choice for this role?