Don't you think the media has reached a low in covering the Aryan Khan case?

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan has been in Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail for a while after his bail was rejected by the court as the NCB provided the evidence that he was planning a drug party. The sentence that Aryan used was 'let's have a blast.' That's it. But yesterday SRK went to meet Aryan for the first time in jail and I couldn't stop myself from feeling bad for him.

The way the paps surrounded him like a pack of wolves was just sad to see. Even if you feel that Aryan is guilty, there is a way to do things. Despite being under stress, SRK greeted people with folded hands. Many netizens called out the way SRK behaved even in the most stressful circumstances.

Several celebs like Pooja Bhatt, Hansal Mehta and Sonu Sood called out the paps and said that not every news is news. What are your thoughts on this?