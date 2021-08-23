Don't you think Mrunal Thakur is on the right career path as she is playing ‘Sita’ rather than opting for easy cheesy roles!

I am so excited for Mrunal to play sita. I have been watching her since she played ‘Bulbul’ on Kumkum Bhagya and she has grown into an amazing actress who chooses scripts wisely. Unlike other actresses who play easy cheesy roles, she is opting to play different roles. I loved her in Toofan and every other movie she did. She takes the role so seriously and portrays every element of the character on the screen. Mrunal Thakur and Dulqeer Salman are all set to conquer our hearts in Hanu Raghavapudi's next.