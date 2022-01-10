Don't you think Park Min-young's dramas have been quite repetitive since 'What's Wrong With Secretary Kim'?

I used to love Park Min-young's dramas, her versatile acting choices and a broad spectrum of acting, however, since the success of 'What's Wrong With Secretary Kim', she is kind of being roped in a similar type of dramas with resembling character traits. She is getting comfortable in portraying goofy, witty and monotonous characters, her new drama 'Weather People' opposite Song Kang is another romance drama that is giving me the same vibes as 'When The Weather is Fine'.





Unlike her previous dramas like 'Healer', 'Remember' or the Saeguk drama 'Queen For Seven Days', her recent dramas have lacked the experimentative approach. They are also not getting a lot of attention from viewers. Don't you think it's high time that she reinvents herself and start experimenting a bit more in terms of her acting choices? Otherwise, she might be narrowing the spectrum for herself and stereotyping herself into this particular image much like Song Hye-kyo.





What are your thoughts?