Don't you think Ranbir Kapoor is a little overrated?

Ranbir Kapoor in arguably is among the top young lead actors in the country today, largely owing to his immense talent and versatility. He also happens to be a great actor and his performance in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Raajneeti, Barfi, and Rockstar shows that he is capable of surprising you at any time.





Despite his good looks, he is talented which is the only thing needed to survive in this industry In spite of his charming looks and a high profile image he tries to live a normal life For someone who belongs to the first family of Bollywood, he is down to earth and isn't on any Social media platforms to avoid controversies.