Don't You Think Ranbir Kapoor's College Stories Are Proof That He Was A Lady's Man All Along?

Apart From his brilliant acting talent, Ranbir Kapoor’s colourful love life has always been the talk-of-the-town since the very beginning. Whether dating Deepika Padukone or break up with Karina Kaif, then again dating Alia Bhatt, the actors relationship status has always made headlines.

Now, talking about Ranbir’s college life, his sister Riddhima Kapoor recently revealed to the media that while the siblings lived together in London, the actor used to steal all her belongings and gift them to his girlfriends. Talking about one such instance, she said that she was just sitting around one day when one of Ranbir’s female friend came home wearing a top which initially belonged to her. Well, looks like the actor was successful in saving his pocket money and impressing the girl all at once.

We surely think that Ranbir Kapoor has his own unique way of charming his girlfriends, which is the reason why his list of girlfriends include the top most actresses of the era. Obviously, we don’t blame him, but we are surely positive that the actor was a lady’s man all along. Don’t you think? What are your views on Ranbir Kapoor’s love life?