Don't you think Salman Khan should be working more with directors like Kabir Khan?

The announcement of Salman Khan starrer 'Bhaijaan' was made earlier this year. The film, which was earlier titled 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali', is directed by Farhad Samji. According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, the makers are planning to release it during the 2022 Diwali weekend. But my issue is the filmmakers Salman has been working with.





Farhad Samji has a track record of making cringy films with double meaning and sexist dialogues. So I'm not hopeful about 'Bhaijaan' and I wonder why Salman agreed to do it. Another film of his 'Race 3' was directed by Remo D'Souza who is an amazing choreographer but not so amazing director. The film met with negative reviews but Salman hasn't learnt from that experience.





In my honest opinion, he should be working more with directors like Kabir Khan; this duo gave us the memorable 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan.' But 'Bhaijaan' is a comedy film and I'm sure it will make hundreds of crores at the box-office, just like so many bad films. But I think now is the time Salman should start focusing on content, learning from the response of 'Radhe.' He is at a point in his career where he can take risks.





So why not?