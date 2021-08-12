Don't You Think Sidharth Malhotra's Portrayal Of Both Vikram And Vishal Batra In 'Shershaah' Is Commendable?

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani starrer ‘ Shershaah’ has been receiving immense appreciation ever since it’s release on the OTT platform. The duo has sincerely worked hard and given their best to dwell into the skin and emotions of their character which made the film more realistic and relevant.

Talking about Sidharth Malhotra’s impeccable performance as Vikram Batra, the actor has indeed left no stone unturned and completely transformed himself to get the character right. Along with playing the role of the valiant war hero in the film, the star has also played the role of the captain’s twin brother, Vishal Batra. Well, a double role is no mean feat when each character has a distinct personality, but having said that, Sidharth pulled it off almost perfectly. What are your views on the movie? Has the actor done justice to the role of the Kargil war hero in the film?