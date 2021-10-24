Don't you think that Singham 3 storyline is common like any other Bollywood movie?

In the climax of Sooryavanshi, we saw that Ajay Devgn is all set to go to Pakistan to find out about the terror attacks which took place in Sooryavanshi when all 3 cops: Singham, Simmba and Veer Sooryavanshi take down the terrorists. But in the end, we see that Bajirao Singham gets a lead and goes all the way to Pakistan to find out about the terrorists.

But don't you think that Rohit Shetty is following the same storyline like every other film, for instance lets take Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hain, Bell Bottom, URI and many more. In Bollywood everytime the movies end-up going back to India-Pakistan rivalry.

Don't you think that Rohit Shetty is also following the same India-Pakistan rivalry story? Nothing seems to be different in Singham 3!

Lets see what is the storyline and what he comes up with and plus we will get to hear Singham say ' Ata majhi Satakli ' to all the terrorists!