Don't you think Tapsee Pannu and Hritik Roshan’s chemistry deserves a movie together?

From the time when Tapsee posted a story of her and her sister fangirling over Hritik Roshan’s Kaho Naa Pyar hai to Hritik retaliating with his charm, this ship has always sailed on the internet. I have always noticed a little chemistry between them whenever they wish each other on birthdays or call each other their fans, there is always a spark of flirt and fun in those tweets. Wouldn't it be fun to watch them on screen, putting up a performance for their fans?