Don't you think Thalaivi is going to be Kangana’s finest performance ever?

The makers are so confident about the release of Thalaivi that it is going to be a mass movie and one of the blockbusters of the year. It trailer itself verified Kangana’s hard work and fine acting she has put into the movie. Many fans say that Kangana knows how to balance out everything, be it her controversies or her finest acting. Kangana’s performance in Thalaivii seems to be one of her best performances ever. She sure has set standards for other actors to follow up to. Now that Thalaivii is being released on 10th September, fans are very excited to watch Kangana Ranaut’s performance in the movie. I can already imagine the goosebumps I am about to get when I watch the movie.