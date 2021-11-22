Don't you think that these new generation male actors got quick success?

Recently, I have realized that the new generation actors have got quick stardom than the earlier superstars like Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, Shahid Kapoor and many more.

Nowadays, in Bollywood when it comes to becoming a superstar it has become very easy for them as the main strategy is promotion and lots of publicity in media. In the early days, there was no media publicity or movie promotion. The actors were only acknowledged on the basis of their acting performance. They used to work hard and earn extra money through advertisements.

What do you think, am I right or am I right?