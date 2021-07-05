Don't You Think These Underrated Actors Of Bollywood Deserve More Recognition?

Manoj Bajpayee

Very few actors are in Bollywood who can touch the audience heart by his acting and Manoj Bajpayee is one of them. No matter what movies he done he always leave an unerasable mark. He always stunned the audience by his movies, Shool, Gangs Of Wasseypur, Aligarh are some of the examples.

Radhika Apte

Famous for her sensational contribution to regional cinema she made a quiet, beautiful debut in Shor: In The City. After that, she followed it up with films like the critically-acclaimed Hunterrr and Badlapur.

Suraj Sharma

The boy from Life of Pi made a huge impact with his heart-felt debut, and then followed it up by playing an integral part in the fourth season of Homeland. It’s strange, being a Delhi boy he hasn’t been approached or been seen in any Bollywood movies yet.

Neena Gupta

Neena Gupta doesn’t only play bold characters on screen, she has also lived a bold life herself. More recently, the actress has earned a lot of praise for appearing in offbeat movies like Badhaai Ho and Shubh Mangal Zyaada Savdaan and giving stellar performances in all of them. Vikrant Massey

Starting his career as a TV actor, Vikrant’s journey in Bollywood has had its ups and downs. Vikrant has shown promise as a capable actor time and again, his most notable performance so far being his stint as Bablu Pandit in the wildly popular Prime Video web series, Mirzapur.