Don't you think that vulturism is a never-ending saga in the media industry?

It was last year when we saw how Sushant’s is family was being hounded by media channels, asking ‘How does it feel?’ Do you think it is the right question to ask? Many celebrities and fans took a stand against such media trials and privacy intervention done by media but they don't seem to learn. After Sidharth Shukla passed away, the media violated the privacy of Sidharth Shukla’s family. All they cared about was getting a reaction out of grieving women. It disgusts me to the core how our media industry is sold out. All they care about is money and nothing else.