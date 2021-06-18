  • facebook
Dot & Key Hair Sunscreen + Softening Serum SPF 15

Just like your skin, your hair needs protection from the UV rays as well. Who knew?

Dot & Key Hair Sunscreen + Softening Serum SPF 15 is a nourishing hair serum which protects hair from sun, heat and pollution. If you’ve got highlights, it only gets better. Thanks to its sunscreen infused formula, it will keep the colour from fading or bleaching due to sun exposure. It leaves the hair feeling soft and fizz free, fights split ends and hair fall!

A must have addition to your daily hair care rituals. 
