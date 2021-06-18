Double cleansing is one of the important steps in maintaining a good skin health and for achieving healthy skin.

️It involves using a oil based and a water based cleanser. It is done at night to deep cleanse skin.

️It gets rid of all the dirt, excess sebum, makeup and sunscreen. It also allows the skincare products to penetrate deeper.

This is done as most makeup and sunscreen cannot be removed with just one cleanser. If it's not properly removed it leads to breakouts, inflammatory, pre mature aging and dull skin.

The first cleanser focus of removing the makeup or sunscreen and the second cleanser removes the residues and focuses on cleaning from within.

For first step use a micellar water or cleansing balm. Go with cleansing balm if u have dry skin or have heavy makeup on. Oily skin choose micellar water.

For second cleanser u can choose a exfolianting or hydrating or gel cleanser according to your need and skin type.

️ Product recommendations-

For cleansing balm:

Plum e-luminence cleansing balm

Earth Rhythm cleansing balms (they have 3-4 varients)

Palmer's coconut monoi cleansing balm

Dot and Key cleansing balm

For micellar water:

Garnier micellar cleansing water

Simple kind to skin micellar water

Bioderma sensibio micellar water