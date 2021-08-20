Dr. Pawpaw Lip Balm. YAYY or NAYY! #BeautyTruthBomb

It took me one swipe to fall in love with Dr. Pawpaw’s multi-purpose tinted lip balms and I don’t think I am ever going to its Indian counterparts.

That might sound elite, but it’s true all the same. I ordered a pack of three out of which two are lightly tinted and the third one is a hydrating lip balm.

It has become my go-to product and the tinted ones are always there by the side of my laptop so that I can swipe one on quickly before getting on an unannounced video call.

It’s worth the hype, not too expensive, and does its bit. The best part is that I realized how the shades suit the Indian skin tone.

You can build on the coverage and it looks beautiful when applied on a fresh morning face! While I agree there are many Indian brands offering tinted lip balms that are easier to order, you can go to Dr. Pawpaw’s lip balms as an add-on when ordering for other international products.