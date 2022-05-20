Dream of having a walk-in closet like that of Karan Johar

Over the years, Farah Khan and Karan Johar have remained best friends and are frequently seen exchanging amusing videos about each other. Farah wished the maestro a happy birthday and shared another video of Karan, this time showing off his well-organized clothes. "Happy 50th to @karanjohar... my most sporting, humorous, and bright friend." p.s. I apologise for saying "Oh My God" so many times.

Farah takes a tour of KJo's walk-in closet, which is stocked with high-end shoes, clothing, and accessories. Farah asks Karan if he wants to come out of his closet while panning the camera towards him, to which the filmmaker quips, "Been there, done that." Karan ended the video on a comical 'Toodles' note, saying that he is shocked by Farah's outfit since 'it's actually bearable.' Farah signed off the video by saying she was dumbfounded, allowing him to have the final say on his birthday. Aren't they adorable?