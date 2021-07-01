Dr.sheths gulab and glycolic toner review

New bottle New review but the thoughts remain same.This was a saviour for me during lockdown .Ft @drsheths Gulab And Glycolic Toner On the onsets of summer I become a huge keeper of face mist all over here n there ,yes ,in my kitchen also. This is a very refreshing mist with goodness of all Rose's in it. Glycolic Acid allows mild exfoliation which enhances penetration of actives from serums and creams. As every one knows that this brand specifically targets india skin tone so it's best suited for oily skin , combination skin and dry skin too. It does contain calendula extracts , green tea extracts , aloe vera extract which generally calm down the skin. Honestly to say it brightens up my face and I feel fresh . Its a free product that you can refer to brand itself as cruelty free n more. 499 for 50ml is slightly expensive side on me though its efficacy is far away more good than other toners. Secondly I had an issue with spray form which I feel the brand will definitely look into it sprays too much amount in one go. Third I feel the capacity of either bottle is much amd it contains less amount or I got half bottle filled up only.This is totally my personal issue .