Dr.sheths squalane review

Today I have in my kitty as I feel an unsung hero product from @drsheths Pure Olive Squalane oil . Squalane is already present in human sebum but gets oxidized by time. To repair this plant based or animal based Squalane is used . Let's not use animal based and so Squalane is derived from pure olive. One ingredient potent oil . Basically I see it's better for dry skin but it has thoroughly repaired my oily skin too. Because of its quick absorbing formula , I reach to it quite regularly. QUICK POINTS TO REVIEW Helps regulate sebum production in oily skin Antibacterial Protects from oxidative damage Highly stable, with a long shelf life Thin, lightweight texture Fast-absorbing and non-greasy Colourless and odourless Leaves skin supple and hydrated Heals rough, chapped and dry skin Non-irritating and safe for sensitive skin I use it as lip oil , as cuticle oil and yes on face too. 25ml for 1200...Buy it at discount using different bloggers code(I dont have codes for any brands)or during sale days Have you tried Squalane oil ?