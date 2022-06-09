Drug Controversy: Will Siddhanth Kapoor have the same fate as Aryan Khan?

Shakti Kapoor is in disbelief after learning that his son, Siddhanth Kapoor, tested positive for drug use at a rave party. Shakti Kapoor said it is impossible. According to reports, the police raided a rave party on MG Road in Bengaluru and arrested everyone involved, including Siddhant, who was also present at the party. Going back in time it might feel like we've heard this same story a few months back. Aryan Khan son of the Mega Super Star of Bollywood Shahrukh Khan On October 3, was arrested in connection with the Mumbai cruise drugs case. After several court appearances, much drama, and 26 days in custody, the Bombay High Court granted him bail on October 28. He was finally released from prison on October 30, just in time for his father's birthday. Aryan Khan was making his way through Mumbai's courts, seeking bail. Like any good film script, this one had a subplot developing on the outskirts, with NCB's Sameer Wankhede under investigation for extortion in the case. Do you think the same thing will happen to Shraddha's brother Siddhant As well?