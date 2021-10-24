Drugs Case: Do you really believe NCB's claim that Aryan Khan was selling drugs for money?

As we witness Aryan Khan filing another bail petition in court, NCB is back at it again, opposing the claims by the famous star-kid. This time NCB has gone a step further saying that Aryan Khan was not only a consumer of illegal drugs but also involved in illicit drug trafficking across the globe.

What's hard to digest however is, why would someone like Aryan Khan who is the son of the biggest superstar Bollywood has probably ever produced, would need to sell drugs for money? He was studying abroad for the past couple of years, had all the privileges of being a very popular star-kid and was probably aiming to be a Bollywood director one day, as SRK once revealed. So, its really tough to find a motive if he actually used to sell drugs for a living?

Your comments on this?