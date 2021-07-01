Dry Cuticles – How To Take Care Of It?

The skin around your nails is also as important as that of the rest of your body. Take care of your dry cuticles at least once a week. Pamper your nails by applying oil and massaging them is one of the best ways. To treat dry, crack and peel cuticles is by massaging them so that your cuticles are well-nourished and moisturized.

Lip balms that are infused with moisturizing ingredients can be used to treat dry cuticles. Use Vaseline Aloe Soothe Lip Care can help to treat dryness and chapped skin. It is travel-friendly and handy so every girl can easily carry in their vanity kit. It contains pure aloe vera extracts it. It makes the skin very smooth and soft.

How To: Take a Vaseline and then dab a small amount of it onto your cuticles and massage it very gently with your fingers. You can try this hack every night before going to bed.