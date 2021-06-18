Dry skin? Lifeless hair? Out of Makeup remover? Khadi Natural Sweet Almond Herbal Oil has got you covered!

This multipurpose oil should definitely be a part of your life, specially if you have dry skin. I regularly massage my skin with almond oil before sleeping and it deeply nourishes my skin and leaves it feeling supple and soft. Almond oil is great at fighting acne and reduces blemishes as well. I have been using this since a year and can see a visible difference in my skin tone.

The days when I end up using heat and styling tools for my hair, it ends up being coarse and brittle. I apply almond oil the following day, keep it for an hour and afterwards wash it with a mild shampoo and conditioner. This nourishing oil really softens and strengthens my hair.

What’s more? it’s great for removing lipstick and other makeup products. Pour some oil on your palms and massage your face, lips and eyes in a circular and smooth motion, then use a cotton pad to wipe off all your makeup and any excess dirt. Almond oil is a great and cheaper alternative to popular makeup removers.

The reason I suggest Khadi Natural Sweet Almond Herbal Oil is because it can be used for your skin and hair both.