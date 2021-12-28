Due to a drop in audience, Ranveer Singh's film has been replaced in theatres with Spider-Man: No Way Home and Pushpa.

Since its theatrical debut, Ranveer Singh's much-anticipated film 83 has been the buzz of the town. The movie has garnered a lot of positive feedback from the public. However, it has recently been reported that certain theatres have replaced the film with other blockbusters such as Marvel's Spider-Man: Homecoming and Sukumar's Pushpa. Continue reading to learn why the picture has been supplanted by other films in small towns.

According to Box Office Worldwide, a distributor of Pushpa in Bihar, "4 theatres pulled 83 and replaced it with Pushpa: The Rise – Part 01," according to sources. One of them made the decision to make the move on Friday." As is typical in the film industry, theatre owners would favor films that will bring them income.

Given how much 83 cost them, the results are disappointing, as shown by the box office numbers. Following the success of Sooryavanshi, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Pushpa: The Rise, the Ranveer Singh film was expected to be another big smash. However, the film's box office performance has been a disappointment.