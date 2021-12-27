Due to the film's low box office numbers, Ranveer Singh's pending fees may be reduced.

A source close to the creators of '83 told Bollywood Hungama that the blame game will begin shortly. Why? According to the site, the film's poor box office performance could result in millions of dollars in losses. "The film looks and feels like a documentary about the 1983 World Cup," a source said of it. While the film was being made, certain members of the production crew had pointed this up."

According to the source, this will result in a big portion of Ranveer Singh's price being deducted from his pending payments. This will almost certainly be done in order to offset at least part of the losses.

83, Kabir Khan's freshly released sports drama starring Ranveer Singh, has failed to make a strong impression at the box office. While the industry was surprised by the response, the producers — Deepika Padukone, Kabir, Vishnu Vardhan Induri, Sajid Nadiadwala, Reliance Entertainment, and 83 Film Ltd – were the most surprised.

According to rumors, the underperformance of the expensive film at the box office would eventually lead to a blame game. It also says that Ranveer's pay may be affected as a result of the situation.