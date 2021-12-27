Aamir Khan wrapped filming on his much-anticipated film Laal Singh Chaddha earlier this month, and fans are wondering what project he'll be working on next. Mr Perfectionist was set to play the lead in the Gulshan Kumar biopic Mogul before the pandemic, but nothing has been heard since. In a recent interview, Bhushan Kumar, the late singer's son, discussed the situation and revealed the circumstances of the shoot.

While talking about kick-starting the shoot for Mogul, Bhushan Kumar responded, “We are yet to decide on that, but we will eventually move to that stage. Right now, Aamir Khan sir has already announced that he is a part of the film but it has been delayed due to the lockdown. I think we would decide on the shooting schedule once Laal Singh Chaddha releases in April. Aamir sir usually starts a new film only after the release of his previous one. But here, there are many other factors, like Covid, that we have to fight.”