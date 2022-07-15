Due to this, Sonam Kapoor's baby shower was called off.

Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja are getting ready to have their first child. Her baby shower was planned on July 17 at Miss India Kavita Singh's residence in Bandstand, Mumbai, and invitations were issued to their professional friends. But due to complications with Covid, Sonam's baby shower has been cancelled.

The Kapoor family had been anticipating and preparing to throw Sonam's baby shower for a while. In actuality, customised hampers were also given to individuals who had been invited. However, there were worries about the infection spreading, so the family decided to take no chances with the expectant mother and her unborn child.

In preparation for their daughter's impending birth, Anil and Sunita Kapoor planned a lavish baby shower. A number of famous people, including Swara Bhasker, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora, Malaika Arora, Alia Bhatt, Natasha Dalal, Jacqueline Fernandez, Deepika Padukone, Masaba, and Rani Mukherji, were anticipated to attend the occasion. Other celebrities included Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor.

