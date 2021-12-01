Dulhe Raja- Vicky Kaushal to make a grand entrance on his wedding day!

The big fat Bollywood wedding of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal is just a day away! According to our sources our Dulhe Raja is all set make a grand entry like never before. Our groom Vicky Kaushal will make a grand entry with not one but 7 white horses. Vicky and Katrina are all set to fly today to their destination Six Sense Resort in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. Katrina Kaif was spotted outside Vicky Kaushal's house yesterday with her family in a gorgeous white saree. We could see her face all glowed up for her wedding as she looked nothing less than a bride to be in the saree.

Katrina and Vicky are all set to leave for Rajasthan as from tomorrow their wedding functions will begin in the Six Sense Resort.

Vicky and Katrina will tie the knot on December 9 with all their family and friends!