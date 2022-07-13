Is Dunki going to get postponed dur to creative indifference?

Dunki is one of Shah Rukh's most awaited films. For years fans, Shah Rukh and Rajkumar Hirani have been waiting for a collaboration. Dunki is set to release on 22nd December 2023 but now it seems like the film can get delayed. There are a lot of creative differences between Rajkumar Hirani and DOP, Amit Roy. Talking to a leading media house, Amit Roy revealed that he has quit Dunki. He said due to creative differences this step was taken. Can this delay the film's release?