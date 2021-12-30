Despite a recent public offer from Vin Diesel, the franchise's principal actor and producer, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has stated that he will not return to the Fast & Furious franchise. Johnson told CNN that the franchise and the people involved have his best wishes, but that he will not return.

“I told [Diesel] directly that I would not be returning to the franchise. I was firm yet cordial with my words and said that I would always be supportive of the cast and always root for the franchise to be successful, but that there was no chance I would return,” he said.

He added, “Vin’s recent public post was an example of his manipulation. I didn’t like that he brought up his children in the post, as well as Paul Walker’s death. Leave them out of it. We had spoken months ago about this and came to a clear understanding.”