The Earth Rhythm Daily Defence Sunscreen Lotion – Is It Really Good? #BeautyTruthBomb

I have tried many different brands of sunscreen but I did not like the Earth Rhythm Daily Defence Sunscreen Lotion because it has a white cast. My skin is very sensitive and it does not get easily absorbed on the skin as quickly and as effortlessly on the skin as other sunscreens do. I have small bumps and acne after using this sunscreen. When used under a mask, it causes the skin to crease where the mask strap hits the skin, so you get two lines on each side of your face.

Try another sunscreen that does not gives a white cast.