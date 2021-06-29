Earth rhythm phyto repair moisturizer review

FIRST IMPRESSIONS PHYTO REPAIR ADVANCED CELL REPAIR @theearthrhythm Kudos for the revamped packaging. This is the brand that resonates with me. I like colors ,bright ,full of life products which shower positivity to your whole aura when you do skincare. I have been using this moisturizer consistently for 15 days now and I'm here to share my first hand experience with this one. I consists of viatmin c 3% which is great for beginners too(please follow up with a sunscreen) It has 1% Matrixyl 3000 which is a peptide anti ageing serum . It know it will work on smoothing fine lines and wrinkles in long run but for now it had definitely relaxed my facial muscles. It helps in collagen production too which is an eminent part as we age. As reaching the line of 40 I look on for these types of moisturizers so that it help heal, protect ,fight ,revitalize my skin in long run. This is great for dry skin even as I felt it slightly on thicker side and you need only 3 pumps as very fine thin pipe like serum oozes out from the nozzle. P.S. I love it as there is no chance of getting it wasted even if I pump more. As bidding bye to winters ,this serum is perfect for this weather as I don't feel need of applying any other moisturizer in mid day due to dryness of winters. Beauties above 25 , go get it start using it in your regime and thank me later.