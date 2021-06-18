Earthy showers handmade soap review

You all know My love for handmade soaps. So here's a new to collection BUFFALO MILK BODY SOAP ft @earthy_showers . This soap has goodness of different oils of olive , coconut, palm(sustainable),rice bran ,sunflower and castor ,buffalo milk ,kaolin clay ,distilled water ,sodium hydroxide. Its unscented variant so good for those who stay away from fragrance. This soap usually lasts in between 13 to 15 days . Basically there soaps are 140 gms and last upto 1.5 months isn't it great. It lathers well on the body and makes the body squeaky clean. However tou need to follow up with body lotion in summers and body butter in winters. It does not dries out the skin and leaves no herbal scent on body . Tanvir formulates many custom made soaps which not only look good but feel good too. These can be customized for kids ,adult as per their choice.She is super helpful while deciding which soap to pick. Quite affordable and this one is 45gms. The soap comes wrapped in two layers of thick paper. As I love fragrances too so next time gonna custom made fragrant variant. Definitely a repurchase. Which soaps are you liking these days? Follow me on https://www.instagram.com/theduskybeautyblog