Easy Tips To Wear Mascara Without Damaging Your Eyelashes

Mascara is very important to make your eyes look more attractive. One should not wear mascara every day it can damage your delicate eyelashes. Ensure that you want your lashes to stay healthy then here are few tips to apply mascara every day.

Moisturize Your Lashes – Your eyelashes need the moisturize too. For moisturizing, use Vaseline, jojoba oil, and coconut oil. By applying this, it will help to form a layer on your lashes and also will protect your lashes from the overuse of the mascara which will prevent damage. Do not apply your moisturizer or body lotion on them.

Pick The Right Mascara For Yourself - There are so many different brands of mascaras available in the market but choose the right one for yourself. Always choose a known brand and ophthalmologically tested mascara to prevent the side effects.

Check The Expiry Date – Mascaras always have a shorter life so always keep checking the expiry date on it. Replace your mascara every 6 months to keep them healthy.

Gently Remove Mascara – Use of Micellar water. It works exceptionally well at removing waterproof makeup. This water removes your makeup without irritating the skin. Take a cotton ball just gently rub it on your eyes.

Avoid Rubbing Your Eyes – Do not rub your eyes. It can damage your eyelashes. This will prevent from the formation of fine lines and wrinkles in the undereye area.