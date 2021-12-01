Effective Ayurvedic Face Packs For Glowing Skin

When it comes to skincare, it is best to go back to nature. Most of us do not want to use any chemical-laden products on our skin and look for natural ways to keep it healthy. This is where Ayurveda can help.

Ayurveda is the ancient science of healing and a reservoir of many best-kept beauty secrets of nature. If you are looking for natural ways to take care of your skin, we have a list of easy-to-prepare face pack recipes that can help. Take a look.

Here are some natural homemade face masks to get you going!





Turmeric and Besan mask





Turmeric is a natural antiseptic and has anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties. It is also known for its skin brightening effects. Besan is a good exfoliant and helps in maintaining the pH balance of your skin.

2. Marigold Flower Face Pack





Marigold is widely used in Ayurvedic face packs for its healing effect. A study done on human fibroblast cells (cells that produce collagen) found that due to the high levels of polyphenols, marigold extracts can prevent photoaging and degradation of the fibroblast cells, thereby maintaining healthy skin.





3. Sandalwood Face Pack





Sandalwood oil has anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties and may potentially help in inhibiting pigmentation related to aging and UV exposure and the growth of S.aureus (bacteria that cause acne and pimples).





4. Honey And Lemon Face Pack





Honey contains vitamins, minerals, amino acids, antioxidants (flavonoids), and certain enzymes that make it a good anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial, healing, and cleansing agent. These properties of honey help to keep your skin healthy and prevent acne. Lemon contains vitamin C and citric acid. Many skincare enthusiasts swear by the brightening and astringent effect of lemon.





5. Lavender Oil Face Pack





The topical application of lavender oil promoted collagen synthesis and wound healing in a rat study. Hence, applying lavender oil may help make your skin plump and healthy (by boosting collagen production).











