An Effective Solution To Keep Dandruff Out Of Your Hair And Life

Dandruff is a very common problem. Everyone spends their time searching for an effective solution to get rid of it. Among many solutions, the only effective way is to use neem. Neem has been very important, which is used for ages and is an important part of ayurvedic medicine. It is used in treating skin, hair, and health issues.

So here are 3 ways to use neem to get rid of dandruff:

Neem Hair Mask

Take 30 – 40 of neem leaves, one tablespoon of honey, and one-liter water. Boil the water for 5 – 7 minutes and then add the neem leaves into the water. Let it rest overnight. Strain the water from these leaves and grind the leaves to make them into a paste. Then add honey into the paste. Now you are ready to apply this mask to your hair and roots. Leave it for 30 minutes and rinse it off. Apply this mask once a week will reduce the amount of dandruff from your hair.

Neem And Coconut Oil

Take 10 leaves of neem. Heat half a cup of coconut oil for 10 – 15 minutes. Take it off the heat. Add half lemon juice and two tablespoons of castor oil after it cools down. Apply this 2 times a week and store the mixture in a bottle. Also, apply this mixture at least two times a week and let it stay for half an hour.

Neem Water

Take 1 and ½ liter of water and boil it. Add 35 – 40 neem leaves to the boiled water and let it rest overnight. Rinse it off with this water in the morning. Using this water will reduce the discomfort and itchiness which is usually caused by dandruff. Use this at least twice or thrice a week to get rid of dandruff.