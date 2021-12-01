Effective Ways To Remove White Facial Hair

Facial hair. No one likes dealing with it on a regular basis. But the problem gets even worse when your facial hair starts turning white. Yes, as you age, your facial hair starts graying and turning white just like the hair on your head. Does that mean it becomes more noticeable or less noticeable? Well, that differs from person to person based on their complexion. Regardless, no one likes looking ungroomed and would probably like to remove it as soon and as safely as possible. But before we look at the many ways that you can remove white facial hair, let’s look at why facial hair turns white in the first place.





Best Ways To Remove White Facial Hair





1. Epilation





Epilators are electric hair removal devices that pull out facial hair (or body hair) right from its roots. This may sound painful, but it is actually a relatively painless and mess-free way to remove hair when compared to waxing. It is also more effective than shaving as it removes the white facial hair from the roots, thus reducing hair growth over time and with repeated use. All you need to be mindful of is that the white hair has grown to at least a ¼ of an inch in length before using an epilator on it.





2. Tweezing





Now, here’s another method that will remove your white facial hair right from the roots. Tweezing your hair with stainless steel and sanitized tweezer can prevent it from growing back for at least 4-8 weeks. Start out by sanitizing your pair of tweezers with isopropyl alcohol or sterilizing it in hot water. Then, simply pluck out your white facial hair, one strand at a time. Since this is a little more time-consuming method, it’s better to tweeze out facial hair when you just want to clean up a few strands or between sessions of other hair removal treatments.





3. Waxing





Waxing white facial hair basically involves the same procedure as that waxing hair from any other part of your body. Hot wax is applied to the facial area from which you want to remove white facial hair. A waxing strip is then stuck on and ripped off to remove the white hair right from its roots. While waxing your white facial hair regularly can reduce its growth over time, it is also a painful method to undergo that can leave your skin feeling quite sensitive.





4. Hair Removal Creams





Facial hair removal creams (also known as depilatory creams) are probably the most painless way of removing white hair from your face. These creams basically contain potent chemicals that dissolve your hair, which can then be simply scraped or wiped away. Before you use a facial hair removal cream, wash your face with warm water to soften the hair follicles. Then, apply a layer of the cream on the area that you want to remove the white hair from and leave it on for the time duration recommended on the box. Then, wipe the cream and hair away with a warm, damp washcloth. It is best to do a patch test before using these hair removal creams to make sure you are not allergic to them.