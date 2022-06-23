Ek Villian Returns trailer: Arjun Kapoor is getting better with every movie

Arjun Kapoor said on Thursday that he was meant to appear in "Ek Villain Returns," the follow-up to the 2014 smash "Ek Villain," but was unable to do so because of other commitments.

At the press conference to introduce the "Ek Villain Returns" trailer, Kapoor disclosed that he wanted to collaborate with Suri on "Ek Villain" but was unable to do so because of his commitments to "Tevar," which was made by his father Boney Kapoor.

In his career, Kapoor claimed he has never been afraid to play grey roles.





"I have been lucky that the characters I have played, whether they be in "Aurangzeb" or "Ishqzaade," have enough variety since I appeared in my first movie. It's thrilling for me to return to where I started because I've never been afraid to play the grey " he said.



