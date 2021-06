Hey beauties ! Sharing some of my favourites from elfcosmetics . I'm so glad that this brand has been introduced in India (all thanks to nykaa ).The products are of such great quality with a decent price tag. This brand has really proved that it's not necessary to buy high-end makeup with sky high price tags. I can happily confirm elfcosmetics as one of my favourite drugstore brands! Yay!Also, can't wait to try their lip shades !This brand is absolutely worth trying!