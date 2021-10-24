Emerging star Kim Seon-ho's controversy is a lesson for fans?

"Hometown Cha Cha Cha" star Kim Seon-ho has been the talk of the town these days due to his ex-girlfriend's allegations on him. This story has taken many twists and turns since it was first revealed. When the allegations of forced abortion and were first made, fans were highly disappointed and maligned Seon-ho without understanding both sides of the story.





With each passing day, many revelations were made by Kim Seon-ho's agency, his ex-girlfriend and his friends. And with each revelation fans changed their opinions in a blink of an eye. But yesterday when Dispatch revealed detailed information about Kim Seon-ho and his ex-girlfriend's relationship, suddenly many bashers started appreciating Seon-ho for keeping silent and not making a fuss about his personal life, again exposing the hypocrisy of the fans and netizens.





I feel it's high time that we stop making rigid opinions about celebrities on their personal lives unless and until we have all the details. We should learn the lesson now that we must stop mingling their personal lives into their work. It is not fair to them!





What do you think?



