Emily in Paris second series to focus on diversity and inclusion says, Lilly Collins

Emily in Paris, the season was a big hit and everybody loved watching it as it revolved around Emily visiting Paris for the first time for work. It shows how she had to pardon her french etiquettes often in the show as French people are non-adjustable and have a certain way of doing it!

Eventually, everyone liked the show but it also received criticism from people as they were showing outdated and stereotypical portrayal of French people in the first season.

Lilly Collins who plays the lead role of Emily said that the second season won't focus on French and how they live, instead, they are going to focus on showing diversity and inclusion.

Lilly Collins made sure that she listened to what the audience had to say as she is also producing Emily in Paris. She made sure she noted what the audience liked and disliked about the show before she started filming for season 2!

In an interview with Elle magazine, she said: 'For me as Emily, but also as a producer, after season one, hearing people's thoughts, concerns, questions, likes, dislikes, just feelings about it, there were certain things that spoke to the time that we're living in and what is right, and moral and correct and should be done.'

'And I really wanted diversity and inclusion in front of and behind the camera to be something that we really put our focus on, in a lot of ways.'

The second season of Emily in Paris has a fallout of Emily sleeping with her neighbour and french chef Gabriel, who still might be dating Emily's friend Camille. We also see Emily taking a long vacation and being with her friends Mindy and Camille!

Season 2 of Emily in Paris is to be released in December on Netflix